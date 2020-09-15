Privatisation will lead to rise in train fare: SMRU

Privatisation of Railways will lead to increase in train fare and concessional fare would be denied to various category of passengers, Southern Railway Mazdoor Union has warned.
Speaking at a protest organised by the union here on Tuesday, its Madurai divisional assistant secretary V. Ramkumar said that Indian Railway was offering various social services to the tune of ₹40,000 crore. This included up to 75% concession fare to various category of people like senior citizens, physically challenged and patients affected with various diseases. Similarly, 3,000 former and sitting MPs, along with an attendant, are offered 2 AC journey free of cost.
“Despite all these concession, the Railways was making profit,” he said.
Mr. Ramkumar said the Railways was a mighty organisation integrating the country and linking various backward areas for economic development. It has been serving as a basic infrastructure for the mobility of farmers, students, traders, government and private employees, middle class and the poor.
The protest was led by its divisional secretary N. Azhagu Raja and president A. M. M. Ravi Shankar. As part of the awareness week against privatisation of railways, members of its Loco Running Staff wing covered their mouths with black cloth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath