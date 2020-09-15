Privatisation will lead to rise in train fare: SMRU

Privatisation of Railways will lead to increase in train fare and concessional fare would be denied to various category of passengers, Southern Railway Mazdoor Union has warned.

Speaking at a protest organised by the union here on Tuesday, its Madurai divisional assistant secretary V. Ramkumar said that Indian Railway was offering various social services to the tune of ₹40,000 crore. This included up to 75% concession fare to various category of people like senior citizens, physically challenged and patients affected with various diseases. Similarly, 3,000 former and sitting MPs, along with an attendant, are offered 2 AC journey free of cost.

“Despite all these concession, the Railways was making profit,” he said.

Mr. Ramkumar said the Railways was a mighty organisation integrating the country and linking various backward areas for economic development. It has been serving as a basic infrastructure for the mobility of farmers, students, traders, government and private employees, middle class and the poor.

The protest was led by its divisional secretary N. Azhagu Raja and president A. M. M. Ravi Shankar. As part of the awareness week against privatisation of railways, members of its Loco Running Staff wing covered their mouths with black cloth.