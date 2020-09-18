Privatisation will affect rail passengers: SRMU

18 September 2020 20:51 IST

The Centre should give up the railway privatisation move that has failed in England, said Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU).

Addressing protests organised against the privatisation move here on Friday, its divisional secretary J.M Rafi wondered why the Centre should privatise 150 routes to raise ₹30,000 crore. “Considering that fact that the Railway is running its business with its own resources, including paying salaries and pensions, without any financial support from the Centre, raising this fund through loan would be an easy option,” he said.

When the entire nation came to a grinding halt during the pandemic, it was the public sector Air India and Indian Railways that moved people and not the private players. “Privatisation will lead to wiping out of all types of concessions offered to the passengers. Definitely, passengers cannot travel at a fare of ₹115 from Madurai to Chennai in private trains,” he said.

