Private septic tank driver booked for letting off sewage behind fish market

December 16, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

A private septic tank lorry was impounded and the driver held after the vehicle was found to be allegedly letting off the sewage repeatedly in the storm water channel behind the fish market near Mattuthavani.

Following complaints from the public visiting the fish market near Mattuthavani that a private tanker driver was allegedly letting off the sewer on the storm water facility, the civic authorities swung into action.

After two days of surveillance, the officials found that a private tanker bearing registration number (TN 59 AQ 0553) allegedly let off the sewer collected from various locations behind the fish market compound wall.

Based on a complaint from the Assistant Engineer, Madurai Corporation, the Mattuthavani police registered a case under IPC Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and 291 (repeats a public nuisance even after being ordered by a public servant to stop) officials said on Saturday.

An environmental activist S.N. Rajan from K Pudur said that he had complained with the Corporation authorities during the recently held grievance meeting about the illegal draining of the sewage by some of the operators in unauthorised locations and that it harmed the public.

The integrated bus stand in Mattuthavani and the fish market and among other places on the stretch were visited by hundreds of people daily. Such a blatant violation by the septic tank operators should be punished as per the laws, he had stated.

Following this, the officials intensified the vigil on the private tankers and caught red-handed a tanker driver on December 14. After an inquiry, the Corporation lodged a complaint with the police.

There are only seven designated points, where the sewage collected from various pockets shall be drained since it would be harmful to let off in open or unauthorised points according to Corporation of Madurai manual.

The public can complain with the Corporation on such violations and prompt action as per the laws would be taken, they added.