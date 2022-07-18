Private school managements demand security to their institutions from anti-socials

Members of the association at the collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Appealing to the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate security to the private educational institutions, a delegation comprising office-bearers from the Ramanathapuram district nursery, primary and matriculation schools association submitted a memorandum to the District Collector here on Monday.

In the wake of the Kallakurichi private school incident on Sunday, wherein the death of a girl student had sparked off violence in which a large part of the properties belonging to the school including the documents were destroyed by anti-socials.

The delegation represented by association president Kesavamoorthi told reporters that the death of the student was unfortunate. The police investigations should be given due respect. Taking law into their hands and vandalising the properties was shocking and totally condemnable.

The anti-social elements, utilising the opportunity, had terrorised the public in which many police officers including the DIG of Police, SP and many personnel suffered injuries.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the private school managements in Tamil Nadu, in a bid to condemn the Sunday incident, called for a closure of the schools on Monday.

Under such circumstances, the association office-bearers presented a memorandum to Collector Johny Tom Varghese seeking his support in functioning the schools without any hindrance.