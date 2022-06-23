Private job fair

Staff Reporter June 23, 2022 17:08 IST

Staff Reporter June 23, 2022 17:08 IST

A private job fair will be held at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre here on Friday at 10.30 a.m..

In a press release, Collector S. Visakan said that many leading private companies are expected to participate in the fair. Interested candidates with basic level literacy can bring their bio data, application, original certificates of educational qualifications and its photocopies.

These candidates will not lose their seniority in registration at the District Employment Office. Participants can register for skill development programmes rolled out by the National Skill Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. They can also use the platform to make any changes in their existing online profile on the website of the Department of Employment and Training.