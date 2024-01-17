Private job fair to be held in Nagercoil on Friday

January 17, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Kanniyakumari district administration will hold a private job fair on January 19 through the Department of Employment and Training.

Recruiters from various districts, including Kanniyakumari, will participate in the job fair to be held at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre at Konam in Nagercoil at 10 a.m., Collector P.N. Sridhar said in a statement.

Aspirants with the educational qualification of SSLC, Plus Two, degree, diploma, ITI trades and computer applications may participate in the job fair. They should come to the venue before the deadline of 10 a.m. with their certificates to get their names registered and participate in the job fair. The participants will not lose their seniority in the Department of Employment by attending the job fair.

The aspirants should register their names online in the portal www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in, Mr. Sridhar said.