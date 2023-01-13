Private job fair on January 20

January 13, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A private job fair will be held at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre here on January 20.

According to a press release, Collector S. Visakan said that many leading private companies would be participating in the fair and appealed to the youngsters to participate and benefit from the job fair.

Interested candidates can bring along their bio data, original certificates of educational qualifications and its photocopies to the fair scheduled to begin at 10.30 a.m. on January 20.

Any changes in the online registration would be rectified upon notification. The candidates upon landing jobs through the fair will not lose their seniority in registration at the District Employment Office.

Participants can also register for skill development programmes rolled out by the National Skill Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

Further, the private companies willing to participate in the private job fair are requested to visit the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and submit details of the employees required.