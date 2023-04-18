ADVERTISEMENT

Private job fair in Dindigul on April 21

April 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A private job fair will be held at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre here on Friday. In a press release, Collector S. Visakan said that the camp would be held at 10.30 a.m. where many leading private sector companies would take part. Interested candidates can bring their application, original and photocopies of certificates of educational qualifications. These candidates will not lose their seniority in registration at the District Employment Office.

Private companies willing to participate in the fair can visit the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre. For further details on the camp, 0451-2904065 can be contacted.

The Collector urged the youth seeking employment to register for various free skill training programmes conducted by the National Skill Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

