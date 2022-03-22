Private job fair at Valliyoor on Sunday

TIRUNELVELI

A private job fair is organized at PET Polytechnic College near Valliyoor on Sunday (March 27) by District Employment Office and other arms of Tamil Nadu Government.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and MLA of Radhapuram Assembly segment M. Appavu said the District Employment Office, Mahalir Thittam and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre are jointly organizing a mega private job fair by roping in a good number of private companies at PET Polytechnic College on Sunday (March 27) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. This rare opportunity is being provided to the educated but unemployed youth following instruction from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Candidates who have studied up to Class 5, students who have passed SSLC, Plus Two, degree, Industrial Training Institute trades, diplomas and those who possess computer training may participate in the job fair to find job suitable to their educational qualifications.

Moreover, arrangements have been made to give loans through the Lead Bank for starting the business venture by the budding entrepreneurs.

Since the District Employment Office has created a Telegram Group ‘Nellai Employment Office’ for sharing information regarding this private job fair, aspiring youth may join this group to receive periodical updates.

Above all, the aspiring candidates should register their names at www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in, which is mandatory.

“The employment registration seniority of those who participate in the private job fair will not be cancelled. Hence, the aspirants should participate in the job fair with all their original certificates proving the educational and other qualifications,” Mr. Appavu said.