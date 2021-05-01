Private hospitals increase beds for COVID-19 patients

Madurai

A total of 465 additional beds for treating COVID-19 patients have been added in 44 private hospitals across the district in the wake of rising COVID-19 positive cases.

Madurai district recorded 711 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday and the active cases in the district are 4,245. The rising coronavirus infections have increased the demand for beds across hospitals.

District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 B. Chandra Mohan said that the bed strength in private hospitals was increased in the last few days.

According to the data given by him, there were 1,509 beds available in 44 private hospitals. The additional 465 beds have increased the total bed strength to 1,974. The data showed that all the private hospitals have cumulatively allocated 45.64% of their total beds to treat COVID-19 patients. A total of 13 private hospitals have allocated all their beds to treat COVID-19 patients

Three hospitals, which have allocated 210 beds, will be part of COVID-19 Care Centres. There are 1,169 oxygen beds in private hospitals. There are 82 ventilators available in the private hospitals.