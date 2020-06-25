‘Private hospitals in Sivakasi must notify local officials about patients with COVID-19 symptoms’

Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar has instructed private hospitals in the revenue division to report details of patients seeking treatment for fever, cold, cough and respiratory problems to the Department of Health.

The instruction comes days after the death of two patients who were referred to Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai by different private hospitals without intimating local health officials.

In both cases, one in Sattur and another in Sivakasi, the patients who were admitted for health complications were referred to the GRH by private hospitals. “The hospitals did not inform local health officials about them,” an official said.

Subsequently, they died in GRH and their funeral took place without the knowledge of the local authorities. “Only after their funeral, we got intimation that they tested positive,” an official said.

In both cases, the family members followed all religious rituals for the funeral unaware that the deceased had been infected.

“Had we known about the infection, we would have taken all precautions to ensure social distancing so that local people are not infected,” the official added.

Against this backdrop, the Sub-Collector has said details of patients who receive treatment for fever, cold, cough and respiratory problems in private hospitals should be intimated to the Sivakasi Block Medical Officer, Chief Medical Officer of Sivakasi Government Hospital and Deputy Director, Health Services, Sivakasi, by 8 p.m. daily.

Similarly, if the patients are referred to other hospitals when their health conditions worsens, details of patients and the hospitals to which they are referred should also be intimated to the health officials immediately.

Virudhunagar district has recorded four deaths due to COVID-19 so far. It has reported a total of 275 cases with 126 active cases.