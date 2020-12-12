Private hospitals, clinics remain closed

IMA members protest against mixopathy

Over 2,200 big private hospitals and clinics in Madurai district and affiliated to Indian Medical Association (IMA) remained closed on Friday, in response to a general strike call given by the IMA to protest against the Centre’s move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.

The hospitals suspended outpatient services between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. “The strike was successful with total cooperation from our members,” said president of Madurai branch V.N. Alagavenkatesan. He said the mixopathy concept would affect the healthcare delivery to the poor. “Ignorant of the qualifications of the doctors, they might suffer under untrained hands,” he said.

The next course of action would be decided at the national level based on the response of the Centre to the protest, he said.

Virudhunagar

In Virudhunagar district, over 750 members kept their clinics and hospitals closed from dawn to dusk.

IMA district branch secretary D. Aram said realising the gravity of the issue, the members took part in the strike in totality. Except for emergency cases and attending to COVID-19 and maternity cases, the doctors did not took up regular outpatient treatment, he said.