Private hospitals bring institutional care on patients’ doorsteps

22 September 2020 20:56 IST

The service has begun eliciting positive responses from public

MADURAI

Major private hospitals in the city have begun bringing hospitals to the homes of patients in the times of COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses, lab technicians and paramedical staff have recently begun visiting the homes of patients, particularly those who are above the age of 60 to provide patient care. The service which has been recently introduced at these hospitals, has begun eliciting positive responses from the public who are apprehensive about visiting hospitals due to the fear of contracting COVID-19.

Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospital, Rohini Sridhar, says that the move helps decongest hospitals and looks to ensure the convenience of patients.

At Apollo, she says that nurses, lab technicians and paramedical staff are available for services at the homes of patients. “In order to first assess the status of the patient, we use teleconsultation. Basic evaluation can be done at home. In case they require a deeper understanding of their health condition, they have to visit the hospital,” she says.

Managing Director, Devadoss Hospital, Hema Sathish, says that despite COVID-19, several patients had often come to their hospital with large families as it was the only time they could step out.

“This move helped curb the movement into the hospital but the outpatient departments continue running in full capacity and see a high number of patients,” she says.

Dr. Sathish says that apart from web consultation, patients can phone the hospital and state their needs.

“We are providing access to specialists. Those who require medicines to be dropped off can avail the facility and can also have lab technicians lift blood or urine samples. The facility is highly useful for those who require post-procedural care,” she says.

She adds that in order to ensure her staff’s safety, all are equipped with personal protection equipment, face shields, gloves and masks. “We are conscious of ensuring the safety of our staff first,” she says.

General Manager, Operations, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, J. Adel, says that the hospital has opened a new collection centre to collect all samples, including COVID-19 samples.

“Our lab technicians can come to the houses of patients for blood, urine and COVID-19 samples. We are trying to ensure that chronic patients and those who require geriatric care do not come to the hospitals as they are vulnerable,” he says.