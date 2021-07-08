Private firm fined ₹1 lakh for dumping medical waste

The Corporation officials have imposed a fine to the tune of ₹1 lakh to a private company for dumping medical waste on the banks of the Tamirabharani.

As incidents of dumping medical and meat shop wastes along the banks of the Tamirabharani and also cleaning of vehicles in the perennial river were going up polluting the water source of the southern districts, Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran had ordered the personnel of the urban civic body to intensify monitoring along the river.

When a private firm dumped medical waste near the river on Thursday, City Health Officer M. Saroja and Sanitary Inspector Perumal inspected the spot.

Dr. Saroja slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on the company.

Mr. Vishnu Chandran, in a statement, has announced that the Corporation officials would continue to monitor the river banks and warned that those who pollute the Tamirabharani would be fined heavily.