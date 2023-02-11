ADVERTISEMENT

Private finance company manager nabbed near Coimbatore

February 11, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A private finance company firm’s manager, who was reportedly absconding, was held at Pothanur, near Coimbatore on Saturday.

Following a complaint from the finance firm, the Superintendent of Police P Saravanan had directed the District Crime Branch police to register a case.

The complaint was that the manager, whose name was given as Rajesh (32) of Eral, Thoothukudi district, was working in the firm’s Thisayanvilai branch in Tirunelveli. It is said that he had collected loan amount from some of the borrowers of the finance company, but had not remitted it in the company. Similarly, he had also fabricated fake documents in fictitious names and raised loans from the company.

The loss to the finance firm was valued at ₹11.19 lakh. The police succeeded in securing him at Pothanur. Further investigation is on.

