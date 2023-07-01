July 01, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Madurai

In a startling revelation obtained through Right to Information Act by an activist, private fertility clinics are functioning in 26 districts, while the Tamil Nadu government, just two days ago, announced that it would open two centres in Chennai and Madurai in September.

Speaking to The Hindu, Veronica Mary, the activist, said she obtained the information in 2021 during which period the number of fertility clinics in the private sector stood at around 150 in Tamil Nadu. “The number might have gone up in the last two years and I am sure it may not have come down,” she said.

According to the data among the 26 districts, Chennai has 59 private fertility clinics, Coimbatore: 14 and Madurai: 11.

Interestingly, there are 38 government hospitals in its district headquarters and government medical college and hospitals function in 35 locations in Tamil Nadu.

When the licences to these private fertility clinics were issued by the office of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, what prevented the government to open its own fertility clinics across the State in the medical college and hospitals or at the headquarters GHs, she questioned.

A majority of the clinics run by the private sector charge few lakhs for various treatments and the customers pay the amount with great difficulty for various compelling reasons. Seizing the opportunity, the private clinics have witnessed a robust growth.

Due to changing food habits among youngsters, many approach fertility clinics seeking assistance post marriage. While on the one hand, counselling is required to stop couples from approaching family courts seeking divorce, on the other hand, the government should focus on the need to create awareness among the young to consume nutritious food and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The activist said if the government opened fertility clinics in its own hospitals, patients need not travel long distances and the cost would also be affordable. The government should open fertility clinics in Tiruchi, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Salem and Coimbatore, she stressed.

