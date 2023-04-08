April 08, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In a meeting conducted by the Dindigul district police, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran appealed to the private bus operators to install CCTV cameras in their vehicles as part of crime prevention here on Saturday.

Two days ago, in a moving bus, a 45-year-old woman was brutally murdered by a man, who escaped from the bus immediately. The police secured the murderer within about 20 hours.

Keeping this in mind, the police has proposed to fit in cameras inside and also in the front and rear-side of the buses. Apart from discouraging anti-social elements it will also help in scanning for any other crime taking place on the highways. In case of any such incident, the bus crew should inform the nearest police stations which would enable the police to reach the spot swiftly.

The police said that about 20 bus operators from Dindigul and other towns in the district attended the meeting.

Murderer held

Police arrested Rajangam, who had allegedly murdered Thamayanthi wife of Gopi of Kanavaypatti near Natham in Dindigul district two days ago. The heinous crime had taken place inside a mofusil bus in which the victim was travelling towards Dindigul city. The killer had apparently committed the crime over a property dispute and had killed his own sister-in-law. Inspector Thangamuniasami and SI Jayaganesh and team secured the accused within 20 hours.