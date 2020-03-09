Private browsing centre owner held

09 March 2020 22:01 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

The helpline - 94899 19722, an initiative by the Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar to reach out to the people, is working well since November 2019.

Two days ago, when there was a call to the helpline, the police immediately alerted Kamudi Inspector Gajendran.

The information received was that a private computer centre indulged in downloading pictures and videos abusing child in various forms, which was against the law, circulating for a price in pen drive and other forms, including memory card.

After the police gathered inputs about the various outlets in the town, they zeroed in on a shop owned by Ponnirul, son of Kalimuthu, and his assistant identified as Vazhivitta Keezhavan of the same locality.

The shop - Palani Andavar Cell accessories and browsing centre, which was functioning near the Kamudi bus stand, allegedly downloaded pictures and sold them to youth in the area.

As the information was conveyed by a caller to the SP, the action was taken. Based on the confession, the police registered case under various sections, including IT Act 67, 67 A, 67 B (a) 67 (b), 67 (c) and in POCSO Act respectively.

The SP warned of stern action and appealed to the public to make use of the helpline. The identity of the callers would be strictly confidential. However, the public, while sharing information about any illegal activity or smuggling, shall reveal with specific input for swift action.

The helpline, which has been welcomed by educational institutions as it came in handy for girl students, is popular among the parents as well.

Sharing their experiences using the helpline, a few public said that visiting police station is avoided and also the information directly reached the SP gives us confidence that action would be taken and also the identity would not be revealed, they noted.