Private ambulance driver creates ruckus at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital

December 13, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Virudhunagar

The driver of a private ambulance, S. Prakash Raj (25) created a ruckus inside the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Monday (December 11, 2023) evening, demanding preference for his ambulance over the 108 ambulance, to take patients referred to other hospitals.

Police said the driver barged into the hospital building on Monday evening and picked a quarrel a nurse, Lingammal, who was trying to engage a 108 ambulance to transfer a patient. Even as the relatives of the patient said that they would engage a private ambulance, Prakash Raj shouted at the nurse for trying to call 108 ambulance instead of his ambulance.

When other nurses and security personnel berated him for his high-handed behaviour, he shouted at them too, and threatened them. He also prevented the patient, who had been referred to Madurai, from being taken out.

Based on a complaint by the hospital dean, the Virudhunagar East police have registered a case against the ambulance driver for criminal trespass, using abusive language, criminal intimidation, preventing government servants from discharging their duty and under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

A police source said that business motives had led to drivers of private ambulances barging into hospitals and intimidating hospital staff and patients.

