ADVERTISEMENT

Prisoners in Madurai Central Jail get biometric access to canteen

July 10, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Director General of Prisons-Madurai D. Pazhani at the launch of biometric access feature at the canteen at Central jail. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Biometric access feature has been introduced at the prison canteen in Madurai Central Jail on Monday for better transparency in cash dealings.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons -Madurai D. Pazhani was present at the formal launch of the facility. “Each prisoner is eligible to buy articles from the canteen. Though cashless transaction is already introduced in the prison, the biometric access feature will ensure more transparency,” he said.

The prisoner could see for himself all the articles such as toothpaste, brush, soap, oil and biscuits and choose for himself those goods. A bill would be generated for his articles and the money would be deducted from his account, the DIG said. Besides, no one can tamper with their accounts under the new system, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Class-A prisoner is eligible to buy goods valued at ₹1,000 a week, and Class-B prisoner for ₹750. The new system has been introduced in all district jails. Prison Bazaar would be launched in district jails with merchandise manufactured at Central prisons, he said.

Jail Superintendent Parasuram was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US