Prisoners in Madurai Central Jail get biometric access to canteen

July 10, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Biometric access feature has been introduced at the prison canteen in Madurai Central Jail on Monday for better transparency in cash dealings.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons -Madurai D. Pazhani was present at the formal launch of the facility. “Each prisoner is eligible to buy articles from the canteen. Though cashless transaction is already introduced in the prison, the biometric access feature will ensure more transparency,” he said.

The prisoner could see for himself all the articles such as toothpaste, brush, soap, oil and biscuits and choose for himself those goods. A bill would be generated for his articles and the money would be deducted from his account, the DIG said. Besides, no one can tamper with their accounts under the new system, he added.

A Class-A prisoner is eligible to buy goods valued at ₹1,000 a week, and Class-B prisoner for ₹750. The new system has been introduced in all district jails. Prison Bazaar would be launched in district jails with merchandise manufactured at Central prisons, he said.

Jail Superintendent Parasuram was present.