HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prisoners in Madurai Central Jail get biometric access to canteen

July 10, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Director General of Prisons-Madurai D. Pazhani at the launch of biometric access feature at the canteen at Central jail.

Deputy Director General of Prisons-Madurai D. Pazhani at the launch of biometric access feature at the canteen at Central jail. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Biometric access feature has been introduced at the prison canteen in Madurai Central Jail on Monday for better transparency in cash dealings.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons -Madurai D. Pazhani was present at the formal launch of the facility. “Each prisoner is eligible to buy articles from the canteen. Though cashless transaction is already introduced in the prison, the biometric access feature will ensure more transparency,” he said.

The prisoner could see for himself all the articles such as toothpaste, brush, soap, oil and biscuits and choose for himself those goods. A bill would be generated for his articles and the money would be deducted from his account, the DIG said. Besides, no one can tamper with their accounts under the new system, he added.

A Class-A prisoner is eligible to buy goods valued at ₹1,000 a week, and Class-B prisoner for ₹750. The new system has been introduced in all district jails. Prison Bazaar would be launched in district jails with merchandise manufactured at Central prisons, he said.

Jail Superintendent Parasuram was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.