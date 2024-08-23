ADVERTISEMENT

Prisoner ends life in Madurai central prison

Published - August 23, 2024 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A prisoner ended his life on Madurai central prison premises on Friday.  

The life convict M. Dhava Eshwaran, 28, of Theni who has been in prison since 2023. When trying to end his life, he was noticed by a prison guard. He was stopped and taken to Government Rajaji Hospital. But, doctors declared him brought dead.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 93754 93754. )

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US