Prisoner ends life in Madurai central prison

A prisoner ended his life on Madurai central prison premises on Friday.

The life convict M. Dhava Eshwaran, 28, of Theni who has been in prison since 2023. When trying to end his life, he was noticed by a prison guard. He was stopped and taken to Government Rajaji Hospital. But, doctors declared him brought dead.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 93754 93754. )