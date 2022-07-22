Prison officer moves Madras High Court seeking probe into ‘misadministration’ that led to inmate’s death in Palayamkottai prison 

July 22, 2022 22:02 IST

He says he had gone out for lunch when the prisoner was attacked

A prison officer has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State to form a committee headed by a retired High Court judge or a retired Secretary to the government to conduct an inquiry into the ‘misadministration or failure of safety measures’ that led to the death of an inmate, Muthumano, in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

The petitioner, A. Vadivelmurugaiya of Tenkasi district, said in 2021 he was working as a Duty Officer at the prison. While he had gone out for lunch, Muthumano, a remand prisoner, was attacked by some prisoners, in which he died. Subsequently, he and six other prison staff were placed under suspension, he said.

He was later reinstated in service and was currently working in Salem Central Prison. He said this unfortunate incident occurred due to negligence of the administration. But, innocent prison staff were made scapegoats, suspended and they were now facing an inquiry, the petitioner said.

On the day of the murder, there was no proper security in the prison and most of the officials were sent out on various works, he alleged. It was a caste-sensitive place and prisoners were segregated and lodged in separate cells. He said on that particular day there was misadministration.

He sought a direction to the State to form a committee headed by a retired High Court judge or a retired Secretary to the government to conduct an inquiry, and appropriate compensation from the government.

Justice V. Sivagnanam ordered notice to the State. Muthumano, who was facing several criminal cases, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. He was murdered inside the Palayamkottai prison on April 22, 2021, by a few other inmates.