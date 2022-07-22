Madurai

Prison officer moves Madras High Court seeking probe into ‘misadministration’ that led to inmate’s death in Palayamkottai prison 

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI July 22, 2022 22:02 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 22:06 IST

A prison officer has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State to form a committee headed by a retired High Court judge or a retired Secretary to the government to conduct an inquiry into the ‘misadministration or failure of safety measures’ that led to the death of an inmate, Muthumano, in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

The petitioner, A. Vadivelmurugaiya of Tenkasi district, said in 2021 he was working as a Duty Officer at the prison. While he had gone out for lunch, Muthumano, a remand prisoner, was attacked by some prisoners, in which he died. Subsequently, he and six other prison staff were placed under suspension, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was later reinstated in service and was currently working in Salem Central Prison. He said this unfortunate incident occurred due to negligence of the administration. But, innocent prison staff were made scapegoats, suspended and they were now facing an inquiry, the petitioner said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the day of the murder, there was no proper security in the prison and most of the officials were sent out on various works, he alleged. It was a caste-sensitive place and prisoners were segregated and lodged in separate cells. He said on that particular day there was misadministration.

He sought a direction to the State to form a committee headed by a retired High Court judge or a retired Secretary to the government to conduct an inquiry, and appropriate compensation from the government.

Justice V. Sivagnanam ordered notice to the State. Muthumano, who was facing several criminal cases, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. He was murdered inside the Palayamkottai prison on April 22, 2021, by a few other inmates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...