Madurai

Prison inmate escapes

Tirunelveli

An inmate of Palayamkottai Central Prison escaped even as he was deployed for gardening on Wednesday.

Police said N. Govindarajan, 34, of Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari district had been lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison after he was awarded three years imprisonment in a case in 2019. As he was deputed to take the prison inmates gardening everyday in the garden outside the jail premises, Govindarajan took them to the garden on Wednesday.

After deploying the inmates, Govindarajan escaped from the spot.

The prison authorities alerted the Perumalpuram police and hunt is on to nab Govindarajan.

