Priority to strengthening intelligence inflow: SP

April 10, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

N. Silambarasan

Besides strengthening the flow of intelligence to police, measures will be put in place to weed out crime against women and children and the sinister designs of caste-based outfits, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan said on Monday.

 Speaking to reporters after assuming office here, Mr. Silambarasan, a 2009-batch Tamil Nadu Police Service Officer, said he would accord the highest priority to prevention of unlawful activities instead of finding remedial measures after the commission of a crime. Hence, intelligence units would be strengthened so as to get credible information in advance to curb crimes.

 He said the ongoing special drive against ganja peddlers and smugglers would be intensified and their bank accounts frozen and properties attached.

 After serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Training) in Thoothukudi district, Mr. Silambarasan served as DSP, Kovilpatti. Before assuming office in Tirunelveli, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city.

