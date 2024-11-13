 />
Prioritising mental wellbeing can help in management of diabetes, say doctors

Published - November 13, 2024 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

“Prioritising mental wellbeing can go a long way in the prevention and the effective management of diabetes, as exposure to chronic stress leads to the early onset of diabetes, and depression is strongly associated with the non-compliance of medications and negligence of self-care,” said doctors of Meenakshi Super Specialty Hospital. 

In a press statement, issued in connection with the World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 every year, they said that the rate of incidence of diabetes had been on the rise in the younger population, those who are in 20s and 30s, owing primarily to stress-filled and sedentary lifestyle, besides unhealthy food choices.

C.R. Mahesh Babu, Head of Department and Senior Consultant, Department of Diabetology, said, “Diabetes impacts not only physical health but also mental and emotional well-being. Diabetic patients often experience anxiety, depression, stress, burnout, social isolation, low self-esteem, and fear of complications.”

“Both at-risk individuals and diabetic patients can set realistic goals for physical exercise and healthy eating, celebrating small wins along the way. Practicing self-care, adhering to medications, and taking special care of their feet are essential. Staying informed and engaged with diabetes management is crucial,” he added. 

