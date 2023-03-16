Printing of textbooks in Sivakasi goes on top gear

March 16, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - SIVAKASI

Printing of textbooks for State board schools in and around Sivakasi is moving at full throttle to meet the deadline to enable their distribution to students when school reopens in June.

Some 30 units here are involved in printing books for Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation. “Delivery of the textbooks has already begin in batches,” said president of Textbook Printers Welfare Association, Sivakasi, R. Udhayakumar. Additional manpower is used in the printing units that work extra hours to meet the deadline.

Textbooks of higher secondary classes and Classes IX and X would get priority in printing and delivery. “We are expected to complete the delivery by May 15, so that the books are ready at schools for distribution immediately after reopening,” said secretary of Book Printers and Binders Association, Chennai, V. Premkumar.

All chapters in each subject for Classes IX to XII are printed in single books and delivered in single batch. However, for Classes I to VIII, which follow trimester pattern, the books are printed in three batches.

Usually, the printing units get busier from December and the delivery begins in January. “Printing of the first batch of books, to be delivered by May, becomes very hectic as the complete textbooks for higher classes have to be printed. However, subsequent batches have lower volumes to be printed as only books for Classes I to VIII need to be printed,” said Mr. Udhayakumar.

However, the printers are facing a huge challenge with escalation of costs of raw materials and labour. “The price we had quoted before COVID-19 pandemic was very low. But, post-pandemic the prices of chemicals and inks have gone up by 100%. Besides, the labour cost has also increased manifold, and it has been very difficult for us to keep our expenses lower,” said Mr. Premkumar.

“Till 2016, tenders were meant only for two years. But, subsequently tenders were increased to three years and we are now facing the burden of cost escalation,” he added.

With the next tender to be floated soon, the printers have appealed to the State government to revert to the two-year system. Besides, they want the government to restrict awarding textbook printing to printers within Tamil Nadu.

“Textbooks of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telagana are restricted only to printers of the respective States,” Mr. Premkumar said. The capacity of printers in Tamil Nadu was much more than what was required, he added.