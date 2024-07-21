Printed matter richer than swipes, taps and reels

ADVERTISEMENT

Though one cannot refute the importance of libraries and books in nurturing society, it has also become equally irrefutable that spike in usage of mobile phones and other digital devices is destroying reading habit, particularly, among the younger generation.

Madurai, popularly known for Sangam literature, was also once famous for its reading societies set up in nooks and corners of the city enabling people to read and discuss the works.

While such reading societies are nowhere to be seen anymore, on a postivie note it can be said that libraries have taken over the space. In addition to the recently opened Kalaignar Centenary library, Madurai district has a total of 64 libraries.

Out of 64 libraries, there is one district central library, 21 branch libraries, 19 village libraries and 23 part-time libraries. With around 12,400 registered users, there are about 95,000 books, said sources.

While this sounds encouraging, the active library users have dwindled sharply owing to obvious reasons like mobile phone usage, poor book collections, access to libraries, etc.

School and college going students access libraries in their institutions, but once they were visiting libraries for unique and rare collections of books, particularly novels and magazines. Now, librarians say, students, barring very few, care about the existence of magazines and novels.

A librarian, who does not want to be named, said, though the collection of books in the government libraries have not been updated, even the users do not seem to care about it.

“The very few elders visit libraries to read newspapers and young people who visit are also into competitive exams preparation,” he added.

Comparing the present situation to late 90’s and early 2000’s, he said, youths and elders, came running to libraries looking for newly released or old Russian or English novels, which they had heard somewhere.

“Now it’s very saddening to see the lack of enthusiasm among people. They do not care about the joy one gets in holding a book and reading through its pages,” he says.

Resonating the librarian’s experience, V. Ramesh of Baalar Poonga and Tamil Nadu Science Forum, said, though schools and government together were encouraging students to read books through school libraries and programmes, it can not be just the work of institutions to educate children about reading books.

“Our society as a whole has not just ignored but also left behind practice of reading printed books, so the blame cannot be solely put on the schools and teachers. With the emergence of new technologies like mobile phones and gadgets, it takes a lot of effort for even an adult with years of reading habit to get hold of a book to read.

Borrowing of books and waiting for someone to return the book to the library were all a sort of adventuristic activities for the previous generation, but the current generation were not even aware they could borrow books from public libraries after being members, Mr. Ramesh says.

“Schools and colleges instead of having libraries for just name’s sake should put in real effort to make their students read and discuss about the books read,” he notes.

It looks that discussion among family members with their wards about books or newspapers have become very limited, constricting interaction to just their education and daily objectives, he says

Comparing the lack of interest among students in art and literature, Mr. Ramesh says it was not surprising as the capitalist culture itself has fine-tuned the younger minds that earning money is essential than living a life of their interest.

“As a result of this attitude, more subjects and course focusing on production sector and service sector has occupied the space, which was once occupied by subjects like English, Physics, among others,” he adds.

R. Siva, teacher at Madurai College Higher Secondary School, says, technology can not be completely blamed for the student’s loss of interest, as every technology benefits the human being.

“Instead, children from their school should be taught how to differentiate between technology and other life-improving activities,’ he adds.

Narrating an incident he witnessed in his school, he says, he recently saw a student reading a book about the life of Adolf Hitler. Curious, he had asked student where he got it and the student replied that he bought the book from an old book shop from his savings.

“The key point to note was that the student bought the book after coming across a reel about the rise and fall of Hitler. So, such things can happen only when the student is open and aware of such options available to them,” he adds.

Social media has badly reduced the concentration span of students and now students have nothing to discuss other than what they saw on reels and videos, he says. Mr. Siva, says, through some of the school education department programmes like Illam Thedi Kalvi and Vasippu Iyakkam, schools could engage in linking students’ activities with libraries to provide them a wider knowledge about the functioning and importance of libraries.

K. Arumugam, Librarian of Tallakulam library, says, to attract more students, they were using the Virtual Reality (VR) technique to provide them with a glimpse of some interesting educational topics like space and environment.

“Inspired by that, students could go in search of books to clarify the questions they might get in the video,” he adds.

In addition, portraits of famous writers like Ki. Rajanarayanan, Tho. Paramasivan hung on the library wall to recognise their works, have also helped a lot in inspiring both adult and young readers who visit the library.

“Conducting regular readers’ discussion, book launch has helped us improve footfall of public. This is one important way, we think we can regain our lost readers and members,” Mr. Arumugam says.

Government also, through its constant support and funding, has been helping in updating the infrastructure of the library and books there, says District Library Officer Bala Saraswathi.

