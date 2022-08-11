’Print-n-Pack’ expo inaugurated in Madurai

S. Madhumathi, Managing Director, SIDCO, inspecting ‘Print-n-Pack’ exhibition organised by MADITSSIA in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

August 11, 2022 20:19 IST

‘It helps traders break free from post-lockdown dullness, revive their businesses’

A four-day fair on printing and packaging, ‘Print-n-Pack 2022’, organised by Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), was inaugurated here on Thursday.

The ninth edition of the exhibition houses 130 stalls put up by participants from different places, including Delhi, Haryana, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar visited the expo.

S. Madhumathi, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited, who presided over the event, said as requested by the fair organisers she would do her best to get a trade centre in Madurai, which would help strengthen the business arena of the city.

L. Ramanathan, chairman of the fair, said the fair wanted to enable small traders, especially those from rural areas around Madurai and in south Tamil Nadu, to gain access to the latest trends and technology.

“The fair also helps traders break free from the post-lockdown dullness and revive their businesses. We hope it benefits traders and encourages new entrepreneurs,” he said.

Free seminars by industry experts on emerging pressure-sensitive labels, requirements, basics of colour in printing, maintenance of machines, etc., had been scheduled for each day of the fair, said M.S. Sampath, president, MADITSSIA.

The exhibition would be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ida Scudder Auditorium. MADITSSIA vice-chairman S. Bharathi and secretary R.M. Lakshminarayanan were present.