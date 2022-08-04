‘Print-n-Pack’ exhibition in Madurai from August 11

August 04, 2022 21:21 IST

The Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) will be conducting its 9th printing and packaging exhibition ‘Print-n-Pack 2022’ from August 11 to August 14 at the Ida Scudder auditorium in Madurai, said its president M. S. Sampath.

In a press meet held on Thursday, Mr. Sampath said that MADITSSIA had first organised an exhibition in 1996 when there were only 200 printing presses in Madurai. Now, there are more than 2,000 printing and packaging units in Madurai, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main aim of the exhibition was to bring the latest technology and types of machineries to the southern districts. Around 125 stall holders from all over India would be participating in the exhibition, he said.

As part of the exhibition, seminars would also be conducted on various topics for the benefit of the participants. The exhibition timings are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from August 11 to August 14. The entry is free, said a press statement issued by MADITSSIA.