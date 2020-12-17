Principals told to strictly follow guidelines

College Principals were advised to scrupulously follow the State government guidelines on prevention of COVID-19 after re-opening of colleges for final-year students.
Chairing a meeting convened in this connection, Collector R. Kannan said that even as the district administration was fully focused on COVID-19 preventive action, final-year students were allowed to attend classes in colleges amid increased relaxation of lockdown rules.
He advised the Principals to ensure that only one student stayed in each room of the hostel. Similarly, sanitizer should be provided at all vantage locations. Besides, making all basic amenities available for the students on the college premises, students should be provided protein-rich food. Wearing of masks and social distancing should be ensured among the students.
The kitchens and toilets should be kept clean. Classes can also be taken on online mode. If the colleges brought to the notice of the administration about any hindrances for classroom education, officials were ready to provide all necessary help, he said.
District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Joint Director of Medical Services R. Manoharan, Deputy Directors Palanisamy and S. Ram Ganesh took part in the meeting.
