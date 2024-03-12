Prime Minister inaugurates new facilities in railway stations

March 12, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated new facilities created in a few railway stations and electrified double tracks between Melapalayam and Tirunelveli Junction on Tuesday.

He also inaugurated a newly established goods shed yard at Gangaikondan railway station. Since the areas around Tirunelveli railway junction experience severe traffic jam due to lorries coming to the railway junction for taking delivery of the cargo such as fertilizer, rice, wheat and fuel, the new cargo terminus has been created at Gangaikondan railway station.

Besides the additional platform for cargo handling, restrooms for loadmen have been created at Gangaikondan railway station.

Similar facilities have been created in the new goods shed yards at Ambasamudram and Valliyoor, which were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Under ‘One station one product’ scheme, Tenkasi, Shencottai, Pavoorchathiram, Kadayanallur, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kurumbur, Vanchi Maniyachi, Nazareth, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi railway stations were included on the occasion. A product which is popular in these places would be sold at the respective railway station through an exclusive stall.