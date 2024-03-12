GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime Minister inaugurates new facilities in railway stations

March 12, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated new facilities created in a few railway stations and electrified double tracks between Melapalayam and Tirunelveli Junction on Tuesday.

He also inaugurated a newly established goods shed yard at Gangaikondan railway station.  Since the areas around Tirunelveli railway junction experience severe traffic jam due to lorries coming to the railway junction for taking delivery of the cargo such as fertilizer, rice, wheat and fuel, the new cargo terminus has been created at Gangaikondan railway station.

Besides the additional platform for cargo handling, restrooms for loadmen have been created at Gangaikondan railway station.

Similar facilities have been created in the new goods shed yards at Ambasamudram and Valliyoor, which were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

 Under ‘One station one product’ scheme, Tenkasi, Shencottai, Pavoorchathiram, Kadayanallur, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kurumbur, Vanchi Maniyachi, Nazareth, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi railway stations were included on the occasion. A product which is popular in these places would be sold at the respective railway station through an exclusive stall.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.