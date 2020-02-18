Prime land in Tallakulam serves little purpose

Along the busy Alagarkoil Road, right in front of Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam, one can see several mechanics working on cars, vans and bikes parked in a vast area.

This prime area measuring 1.16 lakh square feet is under dispute for the past 15 years. With both the temple administration and the Corporation laying claim to the property and going to the court over the issue, no development has taken place here. K. Parthiban, a resident, says things have gone worse in the past few years.

“This space is poorly lit and serves as a dump for unwanted vehicle parts. People living in the vicinity have to breathe the spray paint filled air,” he says and adds that this is only the surface of the problem. Since the open space is uneven, rainwater stagnates and the whole place becomes slushy. The pools of water become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, he says.

Convenor of Tallakulam Makkal Nala Committee A. Venkataramanujam says the problem of ownership of the vacant space started in 2004.

A Corporation resolution passed in 1999 sought the permission of the then Collector to use the revenue land marked ‘street’ in the town survey register to be maintained by it.

Ever since, the temple administration and the Corporation have individually procured court orders laying claim to the land but the case which has is for 15 years now has not helped the residents but only benefited the temple, says Mr. Venkataramanujam.

While the temple administration has leased out the land to contractors who let the space for parking, residents are also charged when they park their vehicles, he says.

If the case is resolved quickly, the huge space which was once filled with trees can either be developed as a park or an open air auditorium, and thus generate revenue. Moreover, it will also be a sight to behold during the Chithirai festival because there are 30 mandagapadis (platform for Lord Kallazhagar) around the temple alone, he says.