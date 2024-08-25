ADVERTISEMENT

Primary School teachers to join one-day strike on September 10

Published - August 25, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Alliance S. Mayil addressing the State Executive Committee Meeting in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation would participate in a one-day token strike, called by Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers’ Organisation Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) on September 10 and also in the protest to lay siege to St. George Fort in Chennai from September 29 to October 1 pressing for their 31-point charter of demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

A decision to this effect was taken at its executive committee meeting held here on Sunday.

Announcing the decision, its general secretary, S. Mayil, said that the State Government should immediately repeal the Government Order 243 that affected the promotional chances of 90% of elementary school teachers, especially the women teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The federation also sought roll back of Contributory Pension Scheme and reintroduction of Old Pension Scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Their other major demand was to resolve the pay disparity of secondary grade teachers and revising their salary on par with that of Central Government teachers.

Mr. Mayil also insisted that the State Government should immediately take action on the 12 demands which were accepted by the School Education Minister, during a meeting with the federation representatives on October 12, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over one lakh members of the federation would participate in the one-day strike.

He also recalled that the Secretary, Department of School Education had promised to address the demands of the federation within a month’s time in July. The federation had also sought the intervention of the Chief Minister.

State president M. Manimegalai and treasurer T. Ganesan took part in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US