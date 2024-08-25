Primary School teachers to join one-day strike on September 10

Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation would participate in a one-day token strike, called by Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers’ Organisation Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) on September 10 and also in the protest to lay siege to St. George Fort in Chennai from September 29 to October 1 pressing for their 31-point charter of demands.

A decision to this effect was taken at its executive committee meeting held here on Sunday.

Announcing the decision, its general secretary, S. Mayil, said that the State Government should immediately repeal the Government Order 243 that affected the promotional chances of 90% of elementary school teachers, especially the women teachers.

The federation also sought roll back of Contributory Pension Scheme and reintroduction of Old Pension Scheme.

Their other major demand was to resolve the pay disparity of secondary grade teachers and revising their salary on par with that of Central Government teachers.

Mr. Mayil also insisted that the State Government should immediately take action on the 12 demands which were accepted by the School Education Minister, during a meeting with the federation representatives on October 12, 2023.

Over one lakh members of the federation would participate in the one-day strike.

He also recalled that the Secretary, Department of School Education had promised to address the demands of the federation within a month’s time in July. The federation had also sought the intervention of the Chief Minister.

State president M. Manimegalai and treasurer T. Ganesan took part in the meeting.