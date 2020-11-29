Primary school teachers plan protest

Theni

29 November 2020 18:33 IST

Members of TN Primary School Teachers’ Association claimed that late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had promised during the 2016 election campaign that the AIADMK would fight for withdrawal of the new pension scheme but the party had not done so.

Fifteen resolutions were passed at the State-level general body meeting held at Aranmanaipudur near here on Sunday. State president M.Manimegalai and other office-bearers were present.

State general secretary S. Mayil told reporters that they would conduct a three-pronged protest pressing their 15-point charter of demands. In the first phase, they would hold demonstrations at regional level on December 17. In the next phase, they would hold dharna in front of the district headquarters on January 9, 2021. In the third and final phase, about 10,000 of their members would gather in Chennai and observe a day-long fast.

The government should enhance the 7.5 % horizontal reservation for government school students to 10 % in medical admissions through NEET. Similarly, students in government aided schools should be given a separate 10% reservation.

The State government’s decision to reduce the qualifying age as 40 years for teacher recruitment had spoilt the chances of many getting jobs. Hence, the government should withdraw the announcement, Ms. Mayil said. The police had registered cases against many teachers who had participated in the JACTTO-GEO sponsored agitations, the government should withdraw the same and give an order to this effect, she added.