Madurai

Priest held in POCSO Act

RAMANATHAPURAM

The Mandapam police arrested a priest here on charges under the POCSO Act on Tuesday. Following a complaint from some parents that their girls studying in a local school were subjected to physical abuse by the priest, the Childline authorities conducted a probe. Preliminary investigations revealed that at least three students were being abused by the priest in the recent days. The police registered a case and arrested the accused identified as John Robert, a native of Kalayarkoil, in Sivaganga district. Further investigation was on.


