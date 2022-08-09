Priest held in POCSO Act
RAMANATHAPURAM
The Mandapam police arrested a priest here on charges under the POCSO Act on Tuesday. Following a complaint from some parents that their girls studying in a local school were subjected to physical abuse by the priest, the Childline authorities conducted a probe. Preliminary investigations revealed that at least three students were being abused by the priest in the recent days. The police registered a case and arrested the accused identified as John Robert, a native of Kalayarkoil, in Sivaganga district. Further investigation was on.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.