Priest goes underground after sexually harassing women

March 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for a priest who allegedly sexually harassed women through obscene video calls and chats on social media.

 Police said Fr. Benedict Anto, 29, of Fatima Nagar in Kollencode was the parish priest in Pilaankalai church near Thuckalay under the management of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church. Recently, a group of unidentified persons assaulted him besides snatching away his laptop and the mobile phone.

 Though Benedict Anto did not file any complaint with the police, private photos and videos showing the priest in a comprising position with a few women were shared on the social media. 

 Against this backdrop, an 18-year-old girl from Petchipaarai filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police on Thursday accusing him of harassing her sexually through obscene video calls.

 Another woman from Alanthattuvilai also filed a complaint against Benedict, who went underground after the first information reports were registered.

 Special teams have been formed to nab Benedict.

