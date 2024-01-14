ADVERTISEMENT

Priest found dead in TN-Kerala border forest area

January 14, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Mystery shrouds the death of a 56-year-old man, who was subsequently identified as a priest working in a church at Manthiparai in Theni district on Saturday night.

Police said that they have registered a case and seized the body, which had burns all over it. The body was sent to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Cumbum South police said that as the body was found lying in the forest area, officials from the Forest department were informed about the incident.

Police said that the body was found at Manthiparai, situated between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim Abraham of Pattanamthita district in Kerala was working at a church in Manthiparai. According to the complainant, the priest was missing for the last two days.

An investigating officer said that the priest had some debts and that they were collecting information in this regard. “We are examining other aspects as well. Based on the post-mortem report, the probe would be intensified,” he added.

