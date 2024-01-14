GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priest found dead in TN-Kerala border forest area

January 14, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Mystery shrouds the death of a 56-year-old man, who was subsequently identified as a priest working in a church at Manthiparai in Theni district on Saturday night.

Police said that they have registered a case and seized the body, which had burns all over it. The body was sent to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Cumbum South police said that as the body was found lying in the forest area, officials from the Forest department were informed about the incident.

Police said that the body was found at Manthiparai, situated between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim Abraham of Pattanamthita district in Kerala was working at a church in Manthiparai. According to the complainant, the priest was missing for the last two days.

An investigating officer said that the priest had some debts and that they were collecting information in this regard. “We are examining other aspects as well. Based on the post-mortem report, the probe would be intensified,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.