Priest ends life

A Roman Catholic priest ended his life in his room on the church premises at Valliyoor on Tuesday evening.

Police said Assistant parish priest of St. Fatima Shrine in Valliyoor Rev. Fr. Arockiyadoss, 30, ended his life in his room on the shrine’s premises around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The parishioners said the annual feast of St. Fatima Shrine ended only on Monday and Arockiyadoss participated in the felicitation event organized on the church premises on Monday evening.

Valliyoor police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

