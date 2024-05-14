ADVERTISEMENT

Priest ends life

Published - May 14, 2024 08:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A Roman Catholic priest ended his life in his room on the church premises at Valliyoor on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said Assistant parish priest of St. Fatima Shrine in Valliyoor Rev. Fr. Arockiyadoss, 30, ended his life in his room on the shrine’s premises around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

 The parishioners said the annual feast of St. Fatima Shrine ended only on Monday and Arockiyadoss participated in the felicitation event organized on the church premises on Monday evening.

 Valliyoor police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US