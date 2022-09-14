Priest dies after fall from moving train in Madurai

He attempted to alight at Tirumangalam station which was not a designated stoppage

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
September 14, 2022 13:54 IST

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: SHAJU JOHN

A priest with a church, M. Jagadeesh (64) of Kanniyakumari, was killed after he fell down from the running express train at Tirumangalam railway station on Tuesday.

The police said that Jagadeesh, who was a priest in a church in Tirumangalam had boarded the Tiruchi-bound Intercity Express at Nagercoil. Though he had a ticket till Madurai, he wanted to get down from the train at Tirumangalam.

The train that does not have a stoppage at Tirumangalam railway station had slowed down while crossing the station. The elderly man, who thought of getting down from running train, attempted to climb down the steps. However, one of his legs got trapped in the train steps and he fell on the platform. He was dragged for some distance in the platform before his leg got off the steps.

He who was critically injured was rushed to the Government hospital in Tirumangalam. However, he died on the way to the hospital. Tamil Nadu Railway Police have registered a case.

