Kanniyakumari priest booked for remarks against PM, arrested in Madurai

Madurai

24 July 2021 12:04 IST

The Roman Catholic priest, George Ponniah, has been accused of making derogatory remarks about ‘Bharat Mata’ while addressing a protest meeting at Arumani on Sunday

Roman Catholic priest George Ponniah, who was booked for making controversial remarks against the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, was arrested at Madurai while he was rushing to Chennai on Saturday morning.

A special team of police of Madurai rural district intercepted a car in which the parish priest from Panavilai was travelling, according to to Inspector General of Police (South Zone), T.S. Anbu.

The IG said that Ponniah, who has been booked for promoting enmity between different religious groups, was then handed over to the Kanniyakumari police for further investigation.

Arumanai police in Kanniyakumari had also booked him for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage feelings and for making statements to promote enmity between people.

The priest was accused of making derogatory remarks about ‘Bharat Mata’ while addressing a protest meeting at Arumani on Sunday.