Prices of shallot fall further
Prices of shallots (small onions) have come down further to ₹7 to ₹15 a kg at the wholesale market in Dindigul, one of the biggest markets in the State.
This has hit the farmers and traders bitterly, said A. Marimuthu, deputy secretary, Dindigul Mandi and Commission Agents Association. He admitted that he had not seen such a drop in its prices in about 15 years.
More than the usual 30% of onion growers in the region cultivated onion making use of the the surplus rainfall and it led to a glut in the market, he added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.