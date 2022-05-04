Prices of shallot fall further

Merchants checking the quality of shallots at the wholesale onion market in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Prices of shallots (small onions) have come down further to ₹7 to ₹15 a kg at the wholesale market in Dindigul, one of the biggest markets in the State.

This has hit the farmers and traders bitterly, said A. Marimuthu, deputy secretary, Dindigul Mandi and Commission Agents Association. He admitted that he had not seen such a drop in its prices in about 15 years.

More than the usual 30% of onion growers in the region cultivated onion making use of the the surplus rainfall and it led to a glut in the market, he added.