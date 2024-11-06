Prices of onions go up at wholesale market in Dindigul

Onion prices at the wholesale markets in Dindigul have skyrocketed due to heavy rain in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Traders said there was shortage of onion in the market, and until there was a fresh supply the prices would keep increasing.

Traders at the wholesale market in Meenakshi Naickenpatti in Dindigul said heavy rain that lashed the two States had destroyed the onion produce, leading to shortage,. and that they would have to manage with the existing stock.

Further, the Bellary variety was the most common variety coming to the market. Only last week, before Deepavali, at least 15 trucks arrived at the market carrying 25 tonnes each of onions. The price of onions was around ₹40 to ₹45 per kg at the wholesale market.

However, this week only two trucks arrived with a total of around 35 to 40 tonnes of onions. Hence, the price at the wholesale market increased to ₹70 per kg, and ₹90 per kg at the retail outlets. The price of shallots was around ₹60 per kg at the wholesale market, the traders said.

