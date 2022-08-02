Prices of flowers shoot up

Buyers and sellers busy in the corporation’s wholesale flower market in Dindigul on Tuesday.

With people gearing up for the Aadi Perukku festival, prices of flowers in the local market have skyrocketed.

“We sold a kg of jasmine for ₹1,200 (wholesale) on Tuesday as against the normal price of ₹500 to ₹700 in July,” said R. Thangapandi, a jasmine wholesale trader for 20 years at the market.

“I would usually procure three tonnes of jasmine from Karumathampatti, Sempatti and Anumantharayan Kottai. But I have received only 500 kg of jasmine,” he said. The price of jasmine is expected to only increase in the coming weeks as festivities such as Varalakshmi Nombu and Vinayagar Chathurthi are coming up, he said.

Farmers blame the recent heavy rain for the low yield and high rates.

T. Chithar, a jasmine grower for 20 years in Sempatti, said that the yield from his field has come down to 3 kg due to the rain. “I used to harvest 50 kg from the same field even 15 days back. The demand has increased so that rates have gone up,” he said.

It will take another 15 days for the dampness to subside and for the plants to rejuvenate, he added.

“Drizzling rain harm Arali flower as it nips the plant in its budding stage for the next few weeks,” said Mr Chithar.

While N.Rani, a flower vendor in Sannadhi street, said that the sale of sendu malli is poor as the flower would not last even for a day during the rainy season. “So people do not like to buy the flower despite it being sold at ₹30 a kg,” he added.

J. Vennila, a customer who bought a kg of sampangi for ₹250 said that she refrained from buying mullai and jaathi priced at ₹600 and ₹500 per kg. “I bought half kg of rose for ₹65, though costlier than usual. We cannot refrain from buying flowers as it is festive time,” she reasoned.

Kanakambaram and Sampangi were sold at ₹300 and ₹250 for customers who had no choice either.