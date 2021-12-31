Madurai

Prices of flowers high on New Year’s eve

There was a good crowd of buyers at Thoothukudi flower market on Friday, the New Year eve.   | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Ahead of New Year celebrations, prices of flowers have increased manifold in Thoothukudi. Jasmine was sold at ₹4,000 a kg.

With many people buying flowers for New Year, there was a good crowd of buyers at the flower market here on Saturday. Flowers come from Ottapidaram, Deivaseyalpuram, Chekkarakudi in Thoothukudi district, and Sankarankoil and Aruppukottai in neighbouring Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts, respectively.

While prices of jasmine ruled high, peaking at ₹4,000 a kg, ‘pichi’ was sold for ₹2,000.

The flower market receives roses come Ooty, Kodaikanal, Bengalurur and Hosur. There was a good arrival of red and yellow roses on Saturday. The roses were sold for ₹25 to ₹30 a piece and ₹400 for a bouquet. Traders at the market said that since the supply outstripped demand and because of frost in the flower-growing regions, the prices were high. Still, there were many buyers, they said.


