Prices of flowers go up in the morning, stabilise and come down in the evening

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

B.Tilak Chandar

Brisk sale of flowers at the Mattuthavani Flower Market in Madurai on Thursday. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Prices of flowers at the Flower Market at Mattuthavani in Madurai went up on Thursday morning due to muhurthams and Soorasamharam festival. However, the prices stabilised and came down to a certain extent in the evening.

The Flower Market was crowded in the morning with people coming from far away and nearby places to buy flowers for the auspicious days and celebrations. The traders said the crowd gradually reduced in the afternoon and evening.

They said Malligai, a popular flower for auspicious days and celebrations, was sold at around ₹1,500 per kg in the morning. The price came down to ₹1,000 per kg in the evening. The people had made their purchases for the auspicious days and the prices would become normal from November 8 (Friday), the traders said.

Pichi and Mullai were sold at ₹800 per kg each in the morning and by the evening the price came down to ₹600 per kg.

Red, pink and white Oleander varieties were sold at ₹500, ₹300 and ₹300 per kg, respectively, in the morning. By the evening, the prices had come down to ₹350, ₹250 and ₹200 per kg, respectively. Button Rose was sold at ₹200 per kg and the price of the flower remained constant throughout the day. Sampangi was sold at ₹250 per kg and Sevanthi at ₹150 per kg.

The prices of Thamarai, Manoranjitham and Shenbagam were priced at ₹20 per piece and Parijatham at ₹10 per piece. These flowers were normally used as offerings to deities, said M. Sundar, a vendor at the Flower Market.

He said the prices of flowers which had gone up ahead of Deepavali had come down after the festival. However, on Thursday, the prices touched the mark that it reached ahead of Deepavali, he said.

