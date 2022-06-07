Prices of banana leaves shoot up

Prices of banana leaves have gone up in the local market in view of heavy demand on account of the auspicious month of Vaikasi when temple festivals, weddings and ceremonies are held with pomp and gaiety.

According to traders, a banana leaf is being sold for ₹5 now, from ₹2 on normal days. A bundle of 250 leaves fetches ₹ 2,500 to 3,000 as they are cut into two or three pieces based on different requirements from various customers.

Plantain trees are cultivated in many areas in and around Dindigul including Thadikombu, Batlagundu, Kuttathupatti, Periyakulam, Kovilur, Vakkampatti, Chettinayakanpatti etc.

On average, 1,000 bundles of banana leaves would be sold on a daily basis but due to heavy winds, the banana leaves suffer damage making them unfit for use, said M, Sankaran, a trader.

On an average, with the supply being reduced to about 400 to 500 bundles a day, it has pushed up the rate following a heavy demand during this month, he added.

On normal days, a bundle of 250 banana leaves will be sold for ₹500 to ₹1,000.

“We do not make such a profit like this on all days in a month. To ensure a steady income, hotels should start using banana leaves instead of using plastic or aluminium foil for packing food items,” said V Muthu, another banana leaf seller for five years.

The traders also request the public to use banana leaves instead of leaf plates during events like ‘annadhanam’ and on auspicious occasions thereby increasing sale of banana leaves.